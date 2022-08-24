UPSC IES/ISS written exam results 2022 declared, here's direct link to check

UPSC IES/ISS written exam result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Written Examinations 2022 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Interested candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPSC has issued the list of qualified candidates for the Interview/Personality Test. A total of 127 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination and will now appear for the Personality test/ Interview.

The IES/ISS exams 20 were held in the month of June.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, out of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 are for the Indian Statistical Service.

“In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission's Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in; in due course.” reads the official notification.

Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022” under what’s new tab

The IES/ISS result will appear on your screen

Check for your roll number and download the result.

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.