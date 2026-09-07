Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC July Exam Result 2026. The exam results have been released for the exams that were held in July. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held in July can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC July Exam Result 2026 declared for Professor, Specialist, MO & other posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link here (HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The official notice reads, “The following Recruitment cases have been finalised by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of July, 2026. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. Applications of other candidates were duly considered but regretted that it has not been possible to call them for interview/ recommend them for the post.”

The results have been declared for Deputy Controller of Explosives, Professor (Sugar Technology), Assistant Director (Safety), Training Officer (Except Women Training) (Plumber), Assistant Legal Adviser, Specialist Grade III, Deputy Director (Staff Training / Productivity), Deputy Assistant Director (NonMedical), Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining), Divisional Medical Officer, Scientific Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Nautical Surveyor-Cum Deputy Director General (Technical), Lecturer (Sociology) and Deputy Director (Examination Reforms).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to check UPSC July Exam Result 2026 UPSC July Exam Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to check UPSC July Exam Result 2026 UPSC July Exam Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Those candidates who have appeared for the exam held for the posts mentioned above can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC July Exam Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.