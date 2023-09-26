UPSC NDA & NA 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, here's link to check
UPSC announces results of NDA & NA exam 2023, candidates can check on upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (UPSC NDA & NA II 2023) today, September 26. Candidates who have appeared for the NDA and NA examination can check the results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission on September 3.
Direct link to check UPSC NDA & NA results 2023
The NDA & NA II exam was conducted for a total of 400 vacancies of which 375 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and 25 vacancies in the Naval Academy.
“The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days”, reads the official notification.
UPSC NDA & NA result 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the UPSC NDA & NA result link
Check the results
Keep a copy of the same for future reference