UPSC Prelims 2023: Indian Forest Service Exam results out, direct link

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 for the candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service ( Main ) Examination 2023. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims 2023 Indian Forest Service result released at upsc.gov.in

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination was conducted on May 28.

“Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2023 for IFoS (Main) Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service Examination,2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result”, reads the official notification.

Here's direct link to check UPSC IFS Prelims Result

UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the “Written Result - Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023”

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need