UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check for CSE prelims results link

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission is yet to declare the UPSC Prelims Result 2026. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. ...Read More

The preliminary examination was held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services preliminary exam comprised two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

The UPSC Civil Services preliminary answer key was released on May 28 and was closed on May 30, 2026.

The Commission shall provide a window of 10 (ten) days after the declaration of result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. All the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to mandatorily login to the portal during this window and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. and submit the Application Form to enable the Commission to generate e-Admit Card, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of examination. The candidates, who are required to pay fee, shall have to pay fee during this window.

This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.