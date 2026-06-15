UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check preliminary scorecards when out?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Civil Services preliminary exam results will be out and available at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet announced the UPSC Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can download the results when announced through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. ...Read More
The preliminary exam was held on May 24, 2026 at various exam centres across the country. The exam comprised of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 02:41:23 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Negative marks
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: There was negative marking. For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 02:07:23 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
upsc.gov.in
upsconline.nic.in
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 02:04:16 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: How to check preliminary results?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 02:00:14 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Exam is screening test
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 01:57:02 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Exam comprises of 2 papers
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The exam comprised of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 01:54:16 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Exam date
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The preliminary exam was held on May 24, 2026 at various exam centres across the country.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 01:51:22 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check prelims results?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can download the results when announced through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 01:48:07 pm
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the preliminary exam results have not been shared yet.