UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 out, Shruti Sharma tops exam, see toppers' list

UPSC IAS topper: This time, Shruti Sharma has emerged as topper. Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla is the third topper.
Updated on May 30, 2022 01:46 PM IST
ByBishal Kalita , New Delhi

UPSC Topper 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 30 announced final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2021. This time, Shruti Sharma has emerged as topper. Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla is the third topper. UPSC CSE result 2021 Live Updates

The final result has been published after prelims, main and interview rounds.

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17. Those who cleared the main examination were called for the interview round (personality test). The personality test was helds from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

UPSC CSE final result is based on candidates’ performance in mains and interview rounds.

A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by the commission. 

Here is the complete list of UPSC CSE toppers 2021:

