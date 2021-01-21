UPSC SO- Steno LDCE 2015 result declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the result of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam on its official website- upsc.gov.in.

Over 450 candidates have cleared the exam that was conducted for recruitment of Section Officers and Stenographers.

Candidates can download the merit list on the UPSC website.

The mark-sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

“The candidature of all these candidates is purely “Provisional” subject to review at the stage of evaluation of service records,” UPSC said in the official notice.

UPSC has a facilitation counter and the candidate may obtain information/clarification regarding their result on any working day between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. (011)- 23385271/23381125/23098543 from this Counter.