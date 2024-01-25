UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: UP PET result awaited, final answer key out

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will announce results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The final/revised answer key has been released and results are expected next. Candidates can go to its official website, upsssc.gov.in, and check the answer keys of all exam days and shifts. UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional answer key of the PET examination was released on November 6 and the objection window closed on November 15. The commission reviewed these objections to prepare the final key.

The examination was held on October 28 and 29. When released, the direct link to check UP PET results will be shared here.