UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: UP PET result awaited, final answer key out
Jan 25, 2024 01:58 PM IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will announce results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The final/revised answer key has been released and results are expected next. Candidates can go to its official website, upsssc.gov.in, and check the answer keys of all exam days and shifts.

The provisional answer key of the PET examination was released on November 6 and the objection window closed on November 15. The commission reviewed these objections to prepare the final key.

The examination was held on October 28 and 29. When released, the direct link to check UP PET results will be shared here.

  • Jan 25, 2024 01:58 PM IST

    Where to check UPSSSC PET result 2023

    Candidates can check UP PET results on upsssc.up.gov.in, when announced.

Topics
upsssc exam result.
