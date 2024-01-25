close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET revised answer key 2023 out, results expected next

UPSSSC PET revised answer key 2023 out, results expected next

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 25, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Candidates can go to upsssc.gov.in, and check the answer keys.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised or final answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023). Candidates can go to its official website, upsssc.gov.in, and check the answer keys of all exam days and shifts.

UPSSSC PET revised final answer key 2023 released (upsssc.gov.in, screenshot)
UPSSSC PET revised final answer key 2023 released (upsssc.gov.in, screenshot)

The commission released provisional answer keys of the PET examination in November last year and invited objections from candidates till November 15. Final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the feedback sent by candidates.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

With UPSSSC PET revised answer keys released, the commission is likely to announce the results of the examination soon.

The examination was conducted on October 28 and 29, in two shifts on both exam days. The provisional answer key was released on November 6.

Candidates can check the final answer keys through these steps:

Steps to check UPSSSC PET 2023 final answer key

Go to the commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Open the PET final/revised answer key download link for the exam day and shift in which you appeared.

A PDF will open.

Download it and check the revised answer key.

Calculate your marks using the revised answer key.

Direct link to check UPSSSC PET revised/final answer key

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On