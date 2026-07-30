UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: How, where to check UPESSC TET scorecard, final answer key when out

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 1,770,714 of the 1,994,661 registered candidates (88.77%) appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted across 60 districts.

The UPTET provisional answer key was released on July 9 and the objection window was closed on July 14, 2026.

For candidates who will pass the UPTET exam, the validity of the certificate has been extended for a lifetime. Once they pass the exam, they will no longer need to retake the eligibility test and will be eligible to apply directly for the upcoming teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh.

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