UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: How, where to check UPESSC TET scorecard, final answer key when out
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test results, scorecards will be available on the official website of UPESSC. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has not yet released the UPTET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in....Read More
The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 1,770,714 of the 1,994,661 registered candidates (88.77%) appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted across 60 districts.
The UPTET provisional answer key was released on July 9 and the objection window was closed on July 14, 2026.
For candidates who will pass the UPTET exam, the validity of the certificate has been extended for a lifetime. Once they pass the exam, they will no longer need to retake the eligibility test and will be eligible to apply directly for the upcoming teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 11:10:59 AM IST
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Certificate validity
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: For candidates who will pass the UPTET exam, the validity of the certificate has been extended for a lifetime. Once they pass the exam, they will no longer need to retake the eligibility test and will be eligible to apply directly for the upcoming teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh.
- 30 Jul 2026, 11:07:03 AM IST
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: When was provisional key released?
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: The UPTET provisional answer key was released on July 9 and the objection window was closed on July 14, 2026.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 11:03:30 AM IST
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: How many candidates appeared for the exam?
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 1,770,714 of the 1,994,661 registered candidates (88.77%) appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted across 60 districts.
- 30 Jul 2026, 11:00:52 AM IST
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam conducted?
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 10:56:28 AM IST
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check?
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.
- 30 Jul 2026, 10:52:02 AM IST
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UPTET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the Uttar Pradesh TET results have not been shared yet.
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