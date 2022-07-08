VITEEE Results 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Vellore Institute of Technology has declared VITEEE Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Entrance Examination VITEEE 2022 can check the result on the official site of VIT on vit.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VITEEE 2022 Computer Based Test was conducted from June 30 to July 6, 2022. The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination is held every year for admission to B. Tech courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The counselling process will start on July 8, 2022.

Direct link to check VITEEE Results 2022

VITEEE Results 2022: How to check

Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of VIT on vit.ac.in.

Click on VITEEE Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is the common counseling for admission to B.Tech. programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the Counselling based on their ranking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of VIT.