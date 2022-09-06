WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE round one seat allotment result on September 7. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can check the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
The shortlisted candidates can pay the acceptance fee from September 7 to September 12. Check details here.
The 2nd round of seat allotment result will be announced on September 15.
WBJEE 2022 counselling result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result link
Key in your log in details
WBJEE seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on screen
Download and take print out for future reference.
In total, 1.1 lakh candidates registered for the WBJEE 2022, and 81,393 of them turned up. The WBJEE 2022 exam was passed by up to 80,132 students.