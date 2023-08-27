West Bengal NEET UG 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result released at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the seat allotment result of the second round of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling. Candidates can check the round 2 seat allotment results through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The candidates have to report to the allotted colleges along with the original documents, college requisite fee and bond from August 28 to September 1. The registration process for the West Bengal NEET UG round three will commence at 11 am on September 5 till 4 pm of September 6.

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the UG Medical and Dental counselling tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your West Bengal NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take print for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON