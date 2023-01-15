Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
XAT 2023 results releasing on January 31, know how to download

Jan 15, 2023

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) results will be announced on January 31.

Xavier School of Management will announce the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) results on January 31. Candidates can download the XAT 2023 result from the official website at xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 was conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Sunday, January 08, 2023. XAT 2023 examination was held in the computer-based mode in a single session of 3 hours and 10 minutes duration across the country. Candidates will be able to download the XAT 2023 score cards from January 31 till March 31, 2023.

XAT 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website of XAT official website at xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the XAT 2023 result link

Key in your XAT ID and password.

XAT results 2022 will be displayed.

Download the XAT scorecard for future reference.

