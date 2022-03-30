Explained: What are the revised guidelines for admission in engineering courses?

“At each entry, Institution/University has to identify the educational gaps/ skill gaps and suitable bridge courses may be offered. To make the students employable after every exit, the skill component with progressive enhancement in skills in respective disciplines may be introduced in the curriculum right from the 1st year of the program by the concerned regulatory body/ University/ Technical Board, as the case may be,” the council said.

Students who exit after completing one year will get an undergraduate certificate, an undergraduate diploma if they exit after two years, a Bachelor of Vocational Education degree after three years, or a BTech or BE degree after completing four years, the regulator said.

The council also released the framework for multiple entry-and-exit options during the four-year BTech programmes in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

“The Universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing, etc., for the students coming from diverse backgrounds to prepare a level playing field and desired learning outcomes of the programme,” the AICTE said in its revised guidelines.

The colleges can choose one or two subjects out of this pool along with the mandatory subjects for admission to other courses mentioned above.

As per the guidelines, the colleges can select any three subjects out of 14 choices provided by the AICTE for admission to these three programmes. Other than Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, these subjects included Computer Science, Electronics/Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies and Entrepreneurship.

For three courses — Architecture, fashion technology, and packaging technology— none of the three subjects is mandatory.

Besides, only chemistry is mandatory for admission to three courses including textile, leather, and food engineering. For admission to planning engineering, only mathematics is mandatory in class 12.

The combination of physics and chemistry is mandatory for admission to four engineering courses i.e. Agriculture, pharmaceutical, printing and biotechnology. For engineering in computer science and electronics, it is mandatory to have mathematics and physics in class 12.

As per the 2022-23 guidelines, the combination of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry is mandatory for admission to at least 15 engineering programmes including aeronautics, ceramic, civil, chemical, dairy, energy, mechanical, fire and safety, marine, metallurgy, military, mining, nano, Nuclear Science and Technology, and textile.

Following the recommendations of the committee, the AICTE this year specified the requirement of subjects in class 12 in each programme recognised by it.

“The committee held several meetings with stakeholders, including education institutions, industry experts and educationists, to decide the subject combinations. The recommendations of the committee were also submitted with the NITI Ayog which had further given some comments,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

Officials at the AICTE said that a panel headed by the chairperson of the national board of accreditation (NBA) KK Aggarwal was tasked to list branches in which studying physics and mathematics in class 12 would not be required.

AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabuddhe said only some private and deemed to be universities provided the flexibility of subjects to students. “They had been given the relaxation even prior to AICTE regulations. But in colleges and universities where the admissions happen through the state governments, the relaxations were not implemented.”

Later in July 2021, the issue came before the NITI Aayog following which the AICTE agreed to define engineering branches for which the flexibility of not studying Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry may be provided.

To be sure, the candidates had to appear in the entrance examinations like JEE and other state exams for admission to these courses.

As per the 2021-22 guidelines released in March 2021, the universities were allowed to pick any of the three subjects prescribed by the AICTE as eligibility criteria for admission to BTech or BE programmes. The subjects were Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics/Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, and Entrepreneurship.

The AICTE had last year left it to the universities to decide if they want to keep mathematics, physics and chemistry as mandatory subjects for admissions to engineering courses. The move had drawn widespread criticism. Prior to that, it was mandatory to study at least physics and mathematics in class 12 for admission to engineering courses.

HT explains the changes made by the AICTE for the academic session 2022-23.

The technical education regulator also removed the mandatory requirement of studying physics, chemistry and mathematics in class 12 for admission to three engineering courses — architecture, fashion technology, and packaging technology.

