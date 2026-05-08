In my years running a global business school, I have sat across from enough MBA applicants to know what a well-prepared failure looks like. The GMAT score is strong. The undergraduate institution is recognisable. The employer has a name that opens doors. The essays are clean and confident. And somewhere in the middle of the conversation, it becomes clear that nothing in this person's life has actually been chosen. It has been assembled. Each piece selected for how it would look in this room, at this moment, rather than for what it would teach or demand or build. The application is flawless. The person behind it has not yet shown up.

Class 12 to Global MBA: Are Indian students planning early or just planning wrong?

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This is the gap that early planning, for all its seriousness and effort, is not closing. If anything, it is widening it.

India's appetite for global MBA education has never been stronger, and the planning behind it has never started earlier. Families are mapping undergraduate choices, employer targets, and GMAT timelines before a student has sat her Class 12 boards. The awareness that this path is long and competitive is now genuinely widespread. But awareness of the length of a path is not the same as understanding what the path is for. Most of the planning I see is aimed at one thing: a stronger application. Not a more developed person. Not a clearer professional identity. The application.

A global MBA is not a document you submit. It is a mirror. It reflects, with uncomfortable accuracy, who you have become by the time you sit down to write it. You cannot construct in six months what should have been lived over eight years. The admissions committees at the schools Indian students are targeting have read enough applications to know the difference between a life that was built and a profile that was assembled. They feel it within seconds of an essay. The student who spent three years going deep inside one difficult problem reads completely differently from the student who spent three years collecting things that looked good. The difference is not in the writing. It is in the person doing the writing.

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{{^usCountry}} This is where Class 12 enters the picture, and not in the way most families think. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where Class 12 enters the picture, and not in the way most families think. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Board results matter because they open or close undergraduate doors, and the undergraduate years are where professional character either forms or does not. A student who spends four years in a program with genuine rigour, exposure to how markets and businesses function across different geographies, and the productive discomfort of navigating environments that ask something real of her, comes out at 21 having actually developed something. A student who spends those same four years in a comfortable programme, optimising for a clean GPA and a recognisable name, comes out with a credential. By 22 those two students are already on different trajectories. No amount of preparation at 24 closes that distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Board results matter because they open or close undergraduate doors, and the undergraduate years are where professional character either forms or does not. A student who spends four years in a program with genuine rigour, exposure to how markets and businesses function across different geographies, and the productive discomfort of navigating environments that ask something real of her, comes out at 21 having actually developed something. A student who spends those same four years in a comfortable programme, optimising for a clean GPA and a recognisable name, comes out with a credential. By 22 those two students are already on different trajectories. No amount of preparation at 24 closes that distance. {{/usCountry}}

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I spoke recently with two students whose stories make this concrete. One had spent three years after graduation moving between consulting firms, picking up experience that read well but never staying inside any one firm long enough to form a view on it. His application was broad, clean, and said nothing. The other had spent the same three years in climate finance, a niche most applicants would have avoided, writing independently about carbon market failures in South Asian economies because the problem genuinely interested her. Her GMAT was unremarkable. Her application was not. She had something to say that no one else in the pool could say. The first student had planned longer and more carefully. The second had simply paid attention to the world in front of her.

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Global business schools are building cohorts, not checking credentials. What they want to know is whether this person has developed a real point of view somewhere, whether they have dealt with difficulty and come out with something other than relief, and whether they will add something to a room full of accomplished people that no one else in that room can provide. A better GMAT score does not answer those questions. Nor does a third certification or a carefully worded statement of purpose.

Every year around this time, families across India will be having the same conversation. Cut-offs, colleges, streams. Those conversations matter. But somewhere underneath them is a question that most families do not get to: not which college will take my child, but what kind of person will those four years produce.

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That question, asked early enough and answered honestly, is the difference between an application that exists on paper and a candidate who exists in the room.

(This article is written by Nitish Jain, President, SP Jain School of Global Management)

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