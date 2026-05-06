Amaravati, MASHAV, the Israeli agency for international development cooperation, has expressed interest in establishing a water resource museum or innovation centre in Andhra Pradesh. Israel’s MASHAV proposes water resource museum in Andhra

Noa Amsalem, MASHAV's Water Attaché from the Embassy of Israel, met Venkateswarlu Kesineni, Chief Executive of the Science City of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday and discussed potential collaboration on advanced water management systems to support developmental priorities.

Amsalem expressed readiness to extend support, including potential funding, for setting up a dedicated Water Resource Museum or Innovation Centre in Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release.

She also expressed interest in strengthening technical collaboration and facilitating knowledge exchange in advanced water management systems to support the state's developmental goals.

During the meeting, Kesineni outlined key initiatives being undertaken by the Science City of Andhra Pradesh in alignment with the Swarna Andhra Vision–2047.

He said structured programmes are being implemented from school to university level to strengthen scientific temper, promote sustainable practices, and address critical challenges in water resource management.

Appreciating these efforts, Amsalem emphasised the importance of experiential, hands-on learning and the integration of emerging technologies to promote science and innovation-driven growth.

She underscored the need to expose students to real-world water challenges from an early stage and encourage them to develop innovative solutions.

The Israeli diplomat highlighted emerging technologies such as atmospheric water generation and advanced water storage systems as key to ensuring long-term water security, the press release said.

She also suggested that incorporating such futuristic concepts into educational frameworks would enhance scientific thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

Further, Amsalem proposed conducting structured hackathons and innovation challenges from school to university level to encourage youth participation in addressing water-related issues through technology-driven solutions.

Established in 1958, MASHAV is part of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was founded under the vision of then Foreign Minister Golda Meir and Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion to assist developing countries by sharing knowledge, expertise, and technology.

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