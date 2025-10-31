Edit Profile
    Every student today has to become Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, says FORE School of Management Director Subir Verma

    Dr. Subir Verma outlines FORE School's vision for management education, emphasising internationalisation and technology integration. 

    Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 7:13 PM IST
    By Nilesh Mathur
    At a time when the world of business is being reshaped by technology, artificial intelligence and global competition, management education must evolve beyond traditional models. Dr. Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, believes that every student must develop the mindset of a champion — resilient, adaptable, and relentless in pursuit of excellence.

    As management education evolves to meet the challenges of AI, globalisation and rapid change, Fore School of Management Director Dr. Subir Verma shares how the institute is preparing students to think like entrepreneurs, act like leaders and perform like champions. (Handout image)
    As management education evolves to meet the challenges of AI, globalisation and rapid change, Fore School of Management Director Dr. Subir Verma shares how the institute is preparing students to think like entrepreneurs, act like leaders and perform like champions. (Handout image)

    “Every student today has to become Sachin Tendulkar and put the pitch out of question. If you are not as talented as Tendulkar, become Virat Kohli,” says Dr. Verma. “Practice hard, persevere, and stay tenacious — those are the traits that define success today.”

    Preparing managers for a changing world

    Dr. Verma says Fore School is reshaping its curriculum to prepare students for tomorrow’s world. “We have changed our curriculum last year. Our entire faculty has been certified by Harvard Business School in teaching with cases. We are also sending faculty for international development programmes to align with the demands of AI and new technology,” he explains.

    The focus, he says, is on making learning more experiential, practice-based and globally relevant. “Gone are the days when we created desi managers for desi companies. Today, every company is global — even if it operates locally,” he adds.

    Global exposure and industry immersion

    The school has been expanding its international footprint through collaborations with top global institutions. “We have tied up with ESSEC Business School in Paris, Frankfurt School of Finance, SDA Bocconi in Milan, and UNITAR in Geneva. From next year, we’re tying up with Warwick Business School and Kedge for dual-degree and global immersion programmes,” Dr. Verma shares.

    To strengthen the industry connection, the institute is bringing in more professionals to teach. “For every good medical college, you need a good hospital. Our corporates around Delhi are our labs. Every student should work on live projects with them,” he says.

    Entrepreneurial mindset and innovation

    FORE School has established an incubation centre and an AI lab to encourage innovation. “Some of our students have already created and sold products to companies like Oneversity,” Dr. Verma reveals. “Most innovations today are technology-enabled, and while we may not be IITs, we provide the managerial competence to scale those ideas into viable businesses.”

    He acknowledges that scalability remains a major challenge in India. “Across the world, 96% of inventive ideas become innovations, and 98% of innovations fail in the marketplace. But should we stop innovating? No,” says Dr. Verma. “The mind of an entrepreneur lies in envisioning ideas, understanding market realities, and creating value on a sustainable basis.”

    Selection process and placements

    Dr. Verma says FORE School follows a profile-based admission process with a focus on CAT percentile, academic performance, work experience, communication skills and general awareness. “Our students typically fall between the 83 to 98 percentile range, with the median being very high,” he says.

    On placements, he admits the last few years have been challenging. “Earlier we achieved 100% placements, but now the market is tight. However, our median package remains around Rs. 16–17 lakh,” he says. “Getting a job is like wooing someone — you have to put in effort. The college creates opportunities, but students have to place themselves.”

    Looking ahead: FORE’s vision

    Dr. Verma’s vision for FORE School is clear — internationalisation, industry centricity, and technology integration. “We are focusing on creating globally minded managers who can navigate the future with confidence and competence. Our goal is to align education with the realities of AI, global business, and new-age skills,” he concludes.

