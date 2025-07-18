Placements tougher but opportunities remain for skilled graduates: MDI Gurgaon Director Arvind Sahay

As industries worldwide undergo rapid transformation driven by technology and evolving workplace dynamics, management education too is at a critical inflection point. In this exclusive conversation with HT Digital, Professor Arvind Sahay, Director of MDI Gurgaon, shares how the institute is reimagining management education to stay ahead of changing industry demands. From building research capacity through global doctoral collaborations to redesigning MBA programmes with a stronger focus on technology, analytics, and behavioural competencies, Prof. Sahay offers candid insights into the evolving expectations from future business leaders, the impact of AI on placements, and how MDI Gurgaon is preparing students for an increasingly complex business environment. In this exclusive conversation with HT Digital, Professor Arvind Sahay, Director of MDI Gurgaon, shares how the institute is reimagining management education to stay ahead of changing industry demands.(Handout)

How is management education evolving, and what should future management students expect?

The fundamentals—marketing, finance, OB, strategy—remain, but two forces are reshaping management education: technology and analytics. Today, managers must understand how AI, blockchain, IoT, and business analytics influence every business function.

In the next 5–10 years, traditional generalist MBAs may face obsolescence unless they integrate these emerging technologies. We believe future MBA graduates must combine domain knowledge with technological proficiency to remain relevant.

What about the rising importance of ethics, leadership, and soft skills in management?

Absolutely. Companies now hire for three things: domain and tech skills, behavioural competencies like collaboration and resilience, and readiness for rapid productivity.

In fact, MDI Gurgaon has introduced behavioural competency assessments as part of the admissions process. These assessments evaluate traits like emotional resilience and teamwork beyond just academic credentials. These qualities are essential for navigating fast-changing workplaces.

MDI Director Prof. Sahay offers candid insights into the evolving expectations from future business leaders, the impact of AI on placements, and how MDI Gurgaon is preparing students for an increasingly complex business environment. (pic of MDI Gurgaon)(Handout image)

There are concerns AI is reducing managerial job opportunities. What’s your take?

AI will change job profiles but won’t eliminate the need for managers. Future managers will need to lead teams that include both people and AI systems. Leadership will become more nuanced, balancing human aspirations with AI decision-making processes.

We must also recognise the typical ‘hype cycle’ of new technologies—after initial fears, the true impact emerges over time. With AI, companies may reduce certain hiring needs, but new roles demanding higher-quality skills will also arise.

How is MDI preparing students for this evolving landscape?

We are focusing on four things:

Introducing behavioural competency assessments during admissions.

2. Encouraging students to pursue industry-recognised certifications (e.g., CFA for finance).

3. Deepening technology integration into our curriculum, including AI applications across courses.

4. Industry collaboration to make our curriculum more aligned with current market needs.

We also explore AI tools in pedagogy and practical areas like entrepreneurship education.

How are your placement trends reflecting these changes?

Last year, we had strong placements overall, though some sectors saw slower hiring due to AI-related shifts. We expect this trend to continue, making it crucial for students to upskill in technology and analytics. We are proactively preparing them for a tougher, evolving job market.

Why do many management graduates today find it harder to get jobs?

The key reasons are:

Companies now demand quicker productivity from fresh hires.

Larger graduating batches have increased supply.

Rapid tech shifts mean graduates need both problem-solving abilities and updated hard skills.

However, for well-prepared students who build the right mix of skills, there are still ample opportunities.

Do you believe students can still thrive if they upskill properly?

Absolutely. Students who combine problem-solving, tech skills, domain knowledge, and the right attitude will continue to succeed.

What is MDI Gurgaon specifically looking for in applicants?

In addition to CAT scores and academics, we emphasise writing skills, behavioural competencies, and interview performance. We want students who can engage in class discussions, collaborate, and think critically.

Any final message for students and policymakers?

India must focus on quality at scale, especially in research and faculty development. We need greater investments in research—our spend is just 0.6% of GDP compared to 3–6% in countries like China, Korea, and Israel. More collaboration between academia, industry, and government is crucial.