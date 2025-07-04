Best emerging courses for science students in 2025: AI, biotechnology and more

The most successful education structures of the future will arguably be the ones that are able to adapt the fastest to new technologies and offer their students access to digital infrastructure. Education must equip students with problem-solving, and creative thinking. From data science to biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, environmental science, and health care, there is no shortage of opportunities for those who desire to pursue science education in the future. With the changing educational landscape, the evolving dynamics of the job market, and the emergence of newer technologies like artificial intelligence, science students have a better prospect to absorb diverse courses and embark on more promising career paths. Another important point to note is that science students can pursue/switch to various courses, even within the streams of arts and commerce. From data science to biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, environmental science, and health care, there is no shortage of opportunities for those who desire to pursue science education in the future.

As the national educational policy unfolds, foreign universities establish campuses here, and courses offer multiple entry and exit provisions, emphasis on multidisciplinary and research-oriented education in the coming days, science students have a great chance to squeeze all available opportunities and build a brighter future. From the grassroot to higher education level, in 2025, science students have access to different emerging courses, including certificate programs, vocational skill courses (electrician, carpentry, plumber, beautician, graphic design, digital marketing, etc), polytechnics in diverse disciplines, bachelor courses, post graduate studies, doctoral, and post - doctoral programs.

Unlike in earlier times, science students now have access to various interdisciplinary courses. Students can opt for diverse combinations by choosing from a basket of arts, science and management disciplines. For example, science students now have the opportunity to take courses like a BBA in behavioural economics with combination of forensic psychology, economics, and business studies - a combination that was not possible in earlier times. Furthermore, one can even pursue courses combining legal studies, business strategy, and political science. It is very important for every science student to know which course/combination suits them best and which ‘recognised’ institutes offer it. In the hurry to choose trending courses, one should not fall prey to fake institutes.

Some of the emerging courses for science students mentioned here:

1.AI-ML:

In 2025, AI/ML is considered to be the most skilled in-demand skills. In recent interview Microsoft CEO, emphasized AI’s, transformative power, stating that it will redefine the way we work. With the advent of AI/ML, industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail are increasingly seeking AI experts. As per the NAASCOM report, Data and AI could add $450-$500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025. Along with AI, students have combination options like statistics, mathematics, data science, robotics, quantum computing, computational biology for better employability. Numerous institutes offer UG level AI courses, and there are also post-graduation monthly executive courses in AI/ML.

Beyond books & screens: A wake-up call for the future of education

2.Healthcare:

Here there are broadly two areas to consider are clinical and direct patient care and allied health and technical roles. In clinical and direct patient care courses include MBBS, nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, Pharmacology (BPharm and PharmD), BSc medical laboratory technology, radiology and medical imaging technology, speech therapists, optometry, psychology, psychiatry, counselling. Allied health and technical roles courses are BSc in anaesthesia technology, BSc in cardiac care technology, BSc in operation theatre technology, dialysis technician, BSc/MSc in biotechnology/biomedical science, BSc in forensic chemistry/forensic science, BSc in organic chemistry, BSc in industrial biotechnology.

3. Finance/ manufacturing/ retail/E-commerce sectors:

• B.Sc. Data Science & AI (with Finance electives), B.Sc. computational statistics/mathematics

• B.Sc. financial technology (FinTech), B.Tech computer science + AI/ML minor, B.Sc. economics + data analytics.

• B.Tech Robotics & AI, B.E. Mechanical Engineering + AI/ML, B.Sc. Industrial Automation & IoT, B.Tech materials science + data analytics

• B.Sc. AI & Consumer Behavior Analytics, B.Tech Computer Science + Retail Tech, BBA/B.Sc. Business Analytics + AI, B.Sc. Marketing Technology (MarTech), B.Sc. Logistics & AI-driven supply chain.

4. Cross-sector emerging fields:

Bioinformatics, environmental science, nanotechnology, digital forensics, renewable energy & clean technologies, neuroscience & cognitive technologies.

(Author Chitrakara Hegde is Professor at Department of Sciences & Associate Director, CoE in Water Research, Alliance University. Views expresed are personal.)