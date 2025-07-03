Want to increase your chances of employment after higher education? Forbes shares these must-have skills for students

The job market in 2025 is fast-evolving, and a degree alone no longer guarantees employment. Employers are increasingly looking for candidates who not only bring academic excellence, but also real-world skills, adaptability, and the ability to learn on the go. Employers today are increasingly looking for candidates who not only bring academic excellence, but also essential skills. Check the four must-have skills that students should have. (Unsplash)

Understandably, it has become all the more necessary for students to build relevant skills while pursuing higher education as learning the right skills not only increases the chances of employability but also serves as the bedrock for long-term success in career.

A report by Forbes has listed out 5 essential skills that students ought to learn and that are demanded by businesses. These are as follows:

1. Real World Experience

As per Forbes, a lack of real-world experience counts to be one of the top issues among students. Quoting a survey by Hult/Workforce Intelligence, the Forbes report stated that 75% of employers feel colleges and universities are failing to prepare people for jobs, and 60% said that higher education does not prepare students with real world experience.

Real-world experience is gained from activities like internships, part-time jobs, volunteer work, or project-based learning that provide practical exposure and help students develop workplace skills like communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability that are highly valued by employers

2. Global Mindset

Quoting intelligence data by Hult/Workforce Intelligence data, the Forbes report said employers look for a global mindset from graduates, with only 39% of graduates report they are getting prepared in this direction from their colleges and universities.

As per Forbes, global mindset is earned from many sources including exposure to diversity in the student body, international placements or from diverse professors.

3. Interaction Skills and the Ability to Work Well on a Team

Another skill highlighted by employers is the ability to work well on a team. Employers give high importance to human and interpersonal skills like Communication, Curiosity and willingness to learn, Collaboration, Creativity, and Critical thinking. These skills, as per Forbes, drive effectiveness in forming relationships, building trust, gaining rapport, sharing ideas, working on a team and working within a culture.

4. Fluency in AI and Tech

With the booming of Artificial Intelligence and other technological tools, it has become increasingly important for higher education institutes to provide education in AI and technology, the Forbes report suggests.

The Hult/Workforce Intelligence survey, as shown in the Forbes report, says that AI education could help students be more productive and efficient, innovative, and better at decision making and problem solving, and improve the quality of work - something that is a priority for employers who look for candidates with a strong understanding of tech-oriented capabilities such as AI, IT and data analytics.

The points shared above makes it essential for students to graduate not just with degrees, but with the skills that make them workforce-ready. The demands of the 2025 job market are clear - employers are looking for candidates who are adaptable, tech-savvy, globally aware, and strong collaborators.

It is thus important for institutions and students to align with this reality to make the next generation better prepared in a competitive, skills-driven world.