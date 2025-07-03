Search
From managers to leaders: BITSoM launches new course for women professionals

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Jul 03, 2025 03:56 PM IST

The curriculum has been designed to boost participants' confidence and enhance their leadership capabilities through self-discovery and skill development.

BITS School of Management (BITSoM), Mumbai, has announced the launch of an 11-month Leadership Programme for Women Executives (LPWE). Scheduled to begin in November 2025, the programme aims to help experienced women professionals transition from managerial roles to leadership positions.

Renowned faculty from BITSoM, other top Indian B-schools, and experienced industry professionals will deliver the sessions, ensuring a blend of academic rigour and practical insight.
Renowned faculty from BITSoM, other top Indian B-schools, and experienced industry professionals will deliver the sessions, ensuring a blend of academic rigour and practical insight.

The programme, to be conducted at the Centre for Executive and Professional Development (CEPD), will address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by women in today’s corporate landscape.

The curriculum has been designed to boost participants' confidence and enhance their leadership capabilities through self-discovery and meaningful skill development.

The LPWE includes 100 live interactive sessions of 1.5 hours each, combining lectures, case studies, role plays, and experiential learning. The focus areas include strategic leadership, advanced communication, design thinking, negotiation, and the use of emerging technologies such as AI and ML.



According to a press statement issued by BITSoM, participants will also receive personalised coaching and mentorship to help them tackle real-world challenges as part of the programme.

Key Details of the Leadership Programme for Women Executives:

Start Date: November 15, 2025

Duration: 11 Months

Format: Live Online + Campus Immersions at BITSoM, Mumbai + Outbound Workshop

Eligibility: Graduation + Minimum 5 years of work experience

Fees: 4 lakhs + GST

For more details and to apply, visit: cepd.bitsom.edu.in/long-duration-programs/leadership-programme-for-women-executives

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
