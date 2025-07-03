CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG results releasing on July 4 at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the CUET Result 2025 date. The NTA CUET UG results will be declared on July 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results when out on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in....Read More

The result date was announced by the Agency on its official X handle. However, the time of declaration of results has not been disclosed yet. The tweet reads, “CUET (UG)-2025 result will be announced on 4th July 2025.”

CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.