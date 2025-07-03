CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Class 10, 12 practical exam begins on July 10, guidelines issued

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the Class 10, 12 practical supplementary examination on July 10, 2025 onwards. The Board has released guidelines for candidates who will appear for the examination. Candidates can check the guidelines through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Class 10, 12 practical exam begins on July 10

Class 12 students who have been placed in the compartment category due to repeat in practical shall have to appear in the practical examination only during the supplementary exams and there is no need for such candidate to appear in the theory examination as previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for.

All those students who will appear for the examination will have to contact their schools/ examination centres by July 7, 2025 with the copy of their result/ mark sheet and admit card.

As per the official notice, the practical answer books supplied by the regional offices are to be used for the conduct of the practical examination. The schools or examination centre where practical exams are conducted during the supplementary examination 2025 shall upload the marks awarded to the candidates on the portal on the same day.

The Board will conduct the practical examinations for regular candidates in their schools. For private candidates, practical examinations shall be conducted in the examination centres fixed for theory examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.