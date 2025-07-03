JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 1 seat allotment released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to check here

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Round1 seat allotment results. Candidates who applied for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process and filled their choices can check and download their seat allotment results on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 1 seat allotment has been released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Next, candidates will be given the freeze/float option for their allotted seats, and deposit the security and counselling fee through their Login from July 4 to July 6, 2025.

The Document Verification at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates) will be done from July 4 to July 7, 2025 (Up to 6 PM).

Candidates who want to withdraw their seats for Round 1 can do so on July 8, 2025.

The choice filling for Round 2 will be done from July 9 to 11, 2025, and Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on July 12, 2025.

The counselling process for the first three rounds is being conducted for candidates belonging to Uttar Pradesh state only, whereas candidates from other states can participate in the fourth round of JEECUP or UPJEE counselling.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Steps to download round 1 seat allotment results

Candidates can check the round 1 seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 Key in your credentials to log in , and submit. Check the round 1 seat allotment results 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP.