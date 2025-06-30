Beyond books & screens: A wake-up call for the future of education

Budget 2025 Gave Us Numbers-But Are We Missing the Narrative? In the Union Budget 2025, the Indian government spent a record ₹1.24 lakh crore on education, an unprecedented commitment towards academic infrastructure and digital skilling. But while we take pride in budgetary milestones, we need to pose a deeper question: Are we solving the right problems? From social distancing to screen dependency, we are facing a quiet crisis—one that conventional schools or online platforms aren't equipped to treat.. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The pandemic's scars on kids aren't just academic in nature. They're emotional. Social. Behavioural. From social distancing to screen dependency, we are facing a quiet crisis—one that conventional schools or online platforms aren't equipped to treat.

The actual disruption isn't so much in the delivery of education. It's in what kids are no longer being taught: the confidence to talk back, the courage to take charge, the grit to get back up again, and the humanity to understand. That is the deficit we must now remediate-with dispatch.

2. Old Schooling: Obsolete Pre-Pandemic, Redundant Post-Pandemic

Even prior to the pandemic, our education system was cracking. Rigid syllabi, textbook- based testing, and the one-size-fits-all pedagogy have stifled creativity and critical thinking for years. There is no space in this arrangement for public speaking, debate, people skills, or mock leadership. Kids can pass an exam but not shake hands confidently with someone else. It wasn't that schooling never taught - it just didn't make them ready. And now, post- pandemic, the consequences have worsened.

3. Post-Pandemic Digital Necessity: A Two-Sided Coin

COVID-19 sent the world online in an instant. While online classes-maintained continuity of study, they also let the floodgates open to untracked screen time. The outcome? Kids traded real life communication for posts. Engagement for passiveness. Presence for performance data. They’ve become fluent in swipes and scrolls, but hesitant in human interaction. Comfortable behind screens, but increasingly afraid to speak, present, or lead in real life. This isn’t a tech problem. It’s a human development crisis.

4. Critical Gaps That Have Quietly Grown Loud

What we’re facing today isn’t just a learning gap-it’s a life-skill vacuum. Here’s what’s missing: Communication Deficit: Children struggle to express thoughts confidently or articulate their ideas in real time.

Social Isolation: Lacking group play or stage time, children are no longer able to work together, negotiate, or understand others.

Overstimulation, Underdevelopment: Hooked on rapid content and instant answers, attention spans have decreased and level of thinking has decreased.

Leadership Loss: Initiatives to lead, direct a team, or make decisions are frighteningly few.

Emotional Disconnect: Without repeated face-to-face feedback, kids can't read social cues, manage emotions, or see through others' eyes.

5. Why These Gaps Will Shape the Future of a Generation

In an era where AI can code, interpret data, and even draft emails- what differentiates us now is no longer what we know, but who we are.

Soft skills are no longer luxuries-they're survival skills.

World employers aren't after academic toppers alone. They're recruiting communicators, collaborators, and creative thinkers.

Universities aren't paying for just test scores. They're paying for personal statements, social contribution, and initiative.

The largest tech companies in the world today? Founded by people who first had the courage to speak, pitch, present, and persist.

6. The New Education Imperative: Building Future Humans, Not Just Future Employees

The world doesn't require another syllabus. It requires a new system-one that combines IQ and EQ, academics and articulation.

We at Oratrics have created this new system. One that combines time-honored oratory techniques, contemporary psychology, and AI-based personal coaching to raise a new crop of expressive, empathetic, and emotionally intelligent human beings.

Here's what all schools, parents, and policymakers need to incorporate now:

1. Public Speaking & Vocal Delivery Training

2. Creative Writing & Storytelling as Tools for Thinking

3. Emotional Intelligence Labs & Empathy Circles

4. Leadership Simulations & Team Projects

5. New Age Tools like AI/ML & Mindfulness Training

6. Confidence Coaching & Personality Development Curriculum This isn't enrichment. It's reimagined education.

Nalanda University eyes major academic push by adding host of Master's programmes, fellowships & global MoUs

7. A Call to Action for Parents, Educators & Policymakers

We stand at a crossroads.

The question isn't "How much screen time is too much?" It's "What kind of human time are we making?" Parents-ask not just about marksheets, but also about mindsets and mannerisms. Educators-don't just teach content; craft character.

Policymakers-don't just digitize learning; humanize it. Move the discussion from "How well did my child perform?" to "How well can my child communicate, modify, guide, and bond?"

8. Conclusion: Rebuilding With Purpose, Not Repetition

The pandemic did not simply disrupt classrooms-it broke open the very foundation of how we raise kids.

Now that we are rebuilding, let us not return to what was not working.

Let's not merely create literate students. Let's create Future Humans - kids who can speak with authority, lead with empathy, and live with passion.

(Author Samad Shoeb is Founder - Oratrics: The Personality School. Views expressed are personal.)