CLAT countdown: Your month-by-month preparation plan to ace the exam

CLAT countdown: The Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, continues to be the most competitive entry test in the nation. It has 120 comprehension-based questions to be answered within 120 minutes, so not only does it need knowledge, it also needs consistency, clarity in subjects, and a steady and strategic frame of mind. Most aspirants perform well at the start but tend to get confused on how to proceed in a manner that is both effective as well as focused. A month-by-month plan provides a real, tried-and-tested method of keeping track and optimising performance. The following guide provides a six-month plan that enables students to establish subject mastery and exam temperament. The following guide provides a six-month plan that enables students to establish subject mastery and exam temperament.(Santosh Kumar)

Month 1: Build the Foundation with Analysis and Reading Discipline

The first month should be focused on understanding the paper from the examiner’s perspective. This is best done through a detailed analysis of past CLAT papers. Reviewing previous questions helps aspirants identify high-weightage topics across Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, English and Logical Reasoning. This is also the time to start maintaining a daily routine of reading quality newspapers. A dedicated 45-minute slot for editorial and legal updates builds both awareness and comprehension speed. In Quantitative Techniques, begin with percentages, averages, and ratios, as these are frequently tested and conceptually linked. Legal concepts such as those from the IPC, Constitution, and Contract Law should be introduced now. They serve as the backbone of the Legal Reasoning section and will continue to be revised throughout the six months.

Month 2: Strengthen Core Areas and Create Active Study Tools

In the second month, the focus should shift towards active learning. This includes maintaining a subject-wise file of important topics, drafting short notes on frequently asked themes, and tracking updates related to recent legislation, such as the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand or the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. Students should also begin to engage with international current affairs. Updates such as China’s DeepSeek AI model or global legal positions on immigration control are useful for both GK and Legal Reasoning. Two mock tests spaced across the month help gauge early performance, though the emphasis should remain on accuracy over speed. Vocabulary-building should run in parallel through editorial engagement and short comprehension exercises.

Month 3: Transition to Practice and Integrated Revision

With the basics covered, the third month should prioritise applying concepts under timed conditions. Weekly full-length mock tests become essential at this stage. More important than the scores themselves is the post-mock analysis. Students must review not just what they got wrong but why. This helps identify recurring weaknesses, whether conceptual, linguistic, or logical. Quant practice should now include questions with multi-step reasoning. In Legal Reasoning, students should attempt principle-fact questions involving recent developments, such as the legal interpretation of the right to die with dignity or judicial accountability. Logical Reasoning practice must involve evaluating arguments and understanding inferences, both of which require structured thought rather than guesswork.

Month 4: Reinforce Key Areas and Improve Response Strategy

The fourth month is when students must begin to train for the exam’s length and complexity. Mock tests should be taken at least twice a week under full exam conditions. OMR sheets should be used for each test to develop precision. Revision must be strategically segmented, with subject days clearly laid out. GK preparation must now cover key international and sporting events such as the FIFA Club World Cup and the Women’s Cricket World Cup. Concept reinforcement should be done through concise notes, revisiting previous errors and using revision schedules to ensure wide coverage. The order in which sections are attempted can have a marked impact. Starting with GK and Legal Reasoning allows for stronger momentum through the paper.

Month 5: Replicate Exam Scenarios and Build Consistency

This is the phase where endurance matters more than novelty. Mock frequency should increase to three tests per week, supported by daily revision in short but focused blocks. By now, aspirants must be clear about their ideal section attempt order and have an understanding of time allocation for each part of the paper. The aim is not to score perfectly in every section, but to be consistently strong across all of them. English and Logic should be tackled with an emphasis on reading speed and critical interpretation. Quantitative sections, ideally attempted last, must be kept sharp with time-limited drills and formula recall. Final updates in current affairs must be added to the student’s revision material for quick reference.

Month 6: Final Revision and Exam Temperament

The final month must be approached with calm precision. This is not the time to introduce new topics or add additional study material. The focus must shift entirely to consolidation. Mock tests should now be limited to two per week, allowing sufficient time for thorough review. Revision notes should be the only resource, containing summarised notes across all subjects and mock test learnings. Daily revision should cover short bursts across different topics rather than deep dives into a single area. Aspirants must also dedicate time to mental preparation, practising focus, managing pre-test anxiety, and ensuring adequate rest. Revisiting the structure of previous papers and reflecting on recurring themes across subjects sharpens recall and boosts confidence. With a clear mind and tested preparation, students can enter the examination room with clarity and command.

Conclusion: Confidence Built on Method and Repetition

A structured, month-by-month approach enables students to convert effort into clarity and planning into performance. Each month serves a specific purpose, from building strong fundamentals to refining performance under pressure. Success in CLAT requires more than just hard work; it calls for strategic prioritisation, pattern recognition, and disciplined revision. Those who approach these six months with intention and consistency will find themselves not just prepared for an exam but ready to step into the legal profession with purpose and momentum.

(Author Snigdha Gupta is Founder & CEO, Maansarovar Law Centre. Views expressed are personal.)