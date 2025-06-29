CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: Website to check NTA CUET scores when announced

CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: Check where and how to download NTA CUET scores when announced. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

CUET UG Result 2025 News Live: The result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 will be declared on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), cuet.nta.nic.in. After the result announcement, candidates can check their marks at cuet.nta.nic.in using their application numbers and dates of birth. ...Read More

NTA will also release the CUET UG final answer key along with results.

There is no official confirmation about the CUET UG result date and time. NTA, in the exam's information bulletin, mentioned that this will be announced later on the website.

Steps to check CUET UG results 2025 when declared

Candidates can check their CUET UG results by following these steps-

Open the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET UG 2025 scorecard download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and view the result.

NTA is also expected to announce the CUET UG toppers' list and their marks along with the result.

After the result announcement, qualified candidates need to apply for admission. Since there is no common counselling process for CUET UG, candidates need to apply for each institution separately.

CUET is the national-level entrance test for undergraduate admission to central and other participating universities.

The test was held from may 13 to June 3. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16.

NTA conducted the CUET UG re-test after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.