Want to Join the medical profession? Here’s what D. Y. Patil Medical College dean says you should know

In an era where medical education is evolving rapidly to keep pace with technological advancements and the changing healthcare ecosystem, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, is setting a progressive example. In this exclusive interview, Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean of the institution, talks about how the college is blending experiential learning with emerging technologies like AI, telemedicine, and genomics, while also preparing students for diverse career opportunities beyond clinical practice. She also shares insights on fostering student well-being, the growing importance of mentorship, and how future doctors can cultivate both competence and compassion in their professional journey.

How is Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College adapting its curriculum to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare?

Following the National Medical Commission’s introduction of the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum in 2019, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, has integrated it as part of its curriculum. However, the institution goes a step further by integrating experiential learning into the academic framework. Students benefit from hands-on training through advanced simulation labs, early exposure to research methodology and STS (Short Term Studentship) projects and participation in community outreach programs. Additionally, the college offers unique introductory modules that focus on mindfulness, communication skills and gender sensitivity to shape compassionate, holistic healthcare professionals.

How is the institution incorporating emerging fields like AI in healthcare, telemedicine, and genomics into medical training?

The institution actively blends cutting-edge technologies and trends into its training modules. Students are introduced to the application of AI in diagnostics and patient management through guest lectures and interactive sessions. Collaborations with healthcare startups expose students to real-world applications of telemedicine. In genomics, experts from the field are invited for workshops and seminars, while practical exposure is supported through in-house equipment and case-based discussions. The college also houses a 3D bioprinting device that allows students to explore future-forward innovations in regenerative medicine and surgical planning.

What are some promising non-clinical career paths that MBBS graduates can consider today?

With the healthcare landscape rapidly evolving, MBBS graduates now have access to several dynamic non-clinical career opportunities. These include roles in healthcare management and policy (often pursued with an MBA in Healthcare or Hospital Administration), medical research and drug development, medical writing and communication and health informatics. Additionally, integrating technology into healthcare has opened doors in areas like predictive health modelling, AI-driven diagnostics, gamification of healthcare education and entrepreneurship in medical devices and digital health solutions.

How can a student determine whether an alternate path like public health, research, or healthcare management is right for them?

For many, interests in non-traditional paths evolve over time—often during or after their undergraduate years. While earlier systems offered limited flexibility, today’s educational landscape allows for mid-course corrections and exploration. Students drawn to problem-solving on a larger scale, civic impact and systemic change may find fulfillment in public health or working with NGOs and government health bodies. Research-minded individuals who enjoy scientific inquiry may lean toward biomedical research. Exposure to these fields through internships, mentorship and elective modules can be instrumental in helping students make informed decisions.

Are there any short courses or certifications you recommend for those looking to step outside traditional practice?

Yes. A variety of online and hybrid courses are now available through reputed platforms and universities. Students and graduates can explore certifications in health data analytics, hospital management, public health, medical law and ethics, clinical trials, or digital health. Many of these can be pursued concurrently with medical training, allowing individuals to broaden their horizons without diverting from their core path.

Do you think medical colleges should introduce students to non-traditional careers during MBBS?

Absolutely. Today’s healthcare professionals must go beyond clinical expertise. Introducing students to disciplines like finance, technology, public policy and the arts and humanities can shape well-rounded, empathetic and globally aware doctors. Equipping students with cross-disciplinary knowledge not only prepares them for alternative careers but also empowers them to lead and innovate within the traditional healthcare system.

What role do mentorship and institutional support play in helping young doctors explore and navigate alternative professional paths?

Mentorship plays a vital role in helping students recognize their strengths—even in areas beyond traditional clinical practice. A strong mentor can encourage students to explore paths in research, healthcare innovation, public health, or policy. Institutions, on their part, offer structured platforms where students interact with professionals who have successfully built non-traditional careers. These interactions, often in the form of talks, workshops, or alumni sessions, expose students to real-world journeys and help them learn from the experiences of others.

Could you highlight some of the recent research initiatives or breakthroughs from your college?

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College is actively engaged in a wide spectrum of research initiatives. Key projects include the development of a dengue vaccine, research on tuberculosis and post-treatment lung damage, cervical cancer prevention strategies and advancements in antimicrobial resistance. The institution also explores cutting-edge fields like 3D bioprinting and regenerative medicine. Additionally, interdisciplinary research-such as the impact of yoga on neurological conditions is being pursued to bridge traditional and modern medicine.

What kind of support systems are in place for the mental well-being of students?

Student well-being is a top priority at our institution. A robust mentoring system ensures that every student is guided by faculty. The student council acts as a liaison to convey concerns and suggestions. Dedicated student support officers are a vital bridge. Even trained psychologists and psychiatrists are available for confidential counselling. A clear and effective grievance redressal mechanism is also in place to resolve issues promptly and fairly.

How does the college foster a culture of academic excellence and empathy among future doctors?

Academic excellence is encouraged through structured support for high achievers with elective research opportunities and recognition via awards and medals. Students are guided to co-author papers and present at national forums. Simultaneously, empathy is instilled through the AETCOM module, patient-centred education and by faculty leading through example. An inclusive environment fosters respect, sensitivity and cultural awareness, ensuring students grow into both skilled and compassionate doctors.

With NEET being the primary gateway, what advice do you have for aspiring medical students?

Prepare for the NEET in a structured and consistent manner throughout the year. Emphasize understanding and application of concepts, rather than rote memorization. It’s equally important to assess your aptitude not only for biology but also for soft skills like empathy, patience and communication—qualities vital in medicine. While aiming high, also have a realistic backup plan. Remember, success in medicine is not just about cracking an exam but about building resilience and staying committed to learning.

What qualities do you think make a student truly suited for a career in medicine today?

A successful medical student today must possess a combination of intellectual, practical and emotional strengths. The ability to absorb and recall large volumes of information, coupled with the skill to apply that knowledge in clinical scenarios, is essential. Good hand-eye coordination and dexterity are valuable for procedural proficiency. Equally important are soft skills—strong communication, empathy, emotional resilience and a genuine willingness to serve others. Medicine is not just a profession; it’s a lifelong commitment to learning and caring — a vocation that several aspire to, but only few do justice.