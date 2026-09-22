The fast development of computing technologies, communications and artificial intelligence is changing the interaction of the machine with the physical world. Where once we had only simple Internet of Things (IoT) devices for sensing and monitoring, now we have intelligent and connected devices that can sense, process data, make decisions and take proper actions. The revolution is most evident in the industry, where the combination of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and cyber-physical systems leads to creation of smart factories.

From IoT Devices to Smart Factories: How embedded systems are shaping the future of engineering education

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Embedded systems are at the core of this revolution. An IoT device is not a mere sensor coupled to the internet, it is an embedded computing system that consists of the sensor, processor, communication interface, software and actuator to perform a certain task. The sensors allow the system to sense certain parameters like temperature, pressure, vibrations, speed, position or power consumption. Then the embedded processor receives this data and sends it via the proper protocol to other devices, edge computing platforms or cloud computing.

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{{^usCountry}} As the industrial systems become more interconnected, the engineer must have knowledge about communication and system integration beyond the understanding of electronics and programming. In other words, the engineer designing an industrial system which will use IoT technologies should have the knowledge of the entire process of data flow, from the physical sensors and signal acquisition to processing, communication, cloud computing, analysis, and finally control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the industrial systems become more interconnected, the engineer must have knowledge about communication and system integration beyond the understanding of electronics and programming. In other words, the engineer designing an industrial system which will use IoT technologies should have the knowledge of the entire process of data flow, from the physical sensors and signal acquisition to processing, communication, cloud computing, analysis, and finally control. {{/usCountry}}

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The integrated view is especially significant for the field of smart manufacturing, where IoT-based machines are capable of monitoring their own operational state and producing data which can be analyzed via AI and machine learning algorithms. The data can be used for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, energy consumption optimization, quality assurance, and reduction of unexpected downtime. Research on smart factories similarly highlights the convergence of IoT, cyber-physical systems, data handling, cloud technologies, and intelligent decision-making as fundamental components of Industry 4.0.

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This evolution also changes the skills expected from engineering graduates. Embedded systems can no longer be considered a specialized subject limited to electronics or computer engineering. Engineers working in mechanical, electrical, manufacturing, robotics, automobile, and even civil applications increasingly interact with embedded controllers and connected devices. Therefore, knowledge of microcontrollers, sensors, actuators, programming, communication protocols, data acquisition, networking, and basic AI is becoming a core engineering competency.

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The future of engineering education therefore lies in learning by building connected systems. Students should move from sensing a physical parameter, to controlling a device, to connecting multiple devices, and finally to developing intelligent systems that can analyse data and make decisions. As factories become smarter, the ability to bridge the physical and digital worlds will become indispensable. Embedded systems are the bridge and mastering them is rapidly becoming a fundamental engineering skill for the Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 era.

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(This article is written by Dr. Devika Kataria, Professor, Electronics & Communication Engineering, JK Lakshmipat University)

Dr. Devika Kataria, Professor, Electronics & Communication Engineering, JK Lakshmipat University