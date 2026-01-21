Harvard University offers Data Science courses for free, check 7 free courses here

Wondering how you can study Data Science courses at a top premium university for free? If so, read below.

Harvard University is offering Data Science courses for free to all candidates interested in learning. The varsity is offering 7 free Data Science courses, available here.

1. Data Science: Visualization- This online course commenced on October 25 and will conclude on June 17, 2026. Admissions are ongoing, and interested aspirants can enrol anytime. The course lasts 8 weeks, with a time commitment of 1-2 hours per week. Learners can learn at their own pace. This course covers the basics of data visualization and exploratory data analysis.

2. Data Science: Inference and Modeling- This course will teach key concepts through a how inference and modeling can be applied to develop the statistical approaches that make polls an effective tool. The course duration is 8 weeks long, and the time commitment is 1-2 hours per week.

3. Causal Diagrams: Draw Your Assumptions Before Your Conclusions- The first part of this course comprises five lessons that introduce the theory of causal diagrams and describe its applications to causal inference. The second part of the course presents a series of case studies that highlight the practical applications of causal diagrams to real-world questions from the health and social sciences.The course duration is 9 weeks.

Education Ministry offers 5 free Artificial Intelligence courses on SWAYAM

4. Data Science: Capstone- This course duration is 2 weeks long and the time commitment is 15-20 hours per week. By completing this capstone project, students will get an opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills in R data analysis that they have gained throughout the series.

5. Digital Humanities in Practice: From Research Questions to Results- Through this course, learners will work on building parts of a search engine, one tailor-made to the needs of academic research. Along the way, they will also learn the fundamentals of text analysis: a set of techniques for manipulating the written word that stand at the core of the digital humanities.The duration of this course is 10 weeks.

Skill India offers 7 free internship opportunities on foreign languages, SAP, data science & more

6. Data Science: Probability- The varsity will introduce concepts such as random variables, independence, Monte Carlo simulations, expected values, standard errors, and the Central Limit Theorem in this course. These statistical concepts are fundamental to conducting statistical tests on data and to understanding whether the data you are analysing are likely to occur due to an experimental method or to chance.

7. Data Science: Linear Regression- The duration of this course is 8 weeks. The time commitment is 1-2 hours per week, and learners can learn at their own pace. This course covers how to implement linear regression and adjust for confounding in practice using R.

How to ensure a child's mental well being? UNICEF shares 7 ways to do it

There are several other Data Sciences courses which can be studied at Harvard University. Details can be checked on official website.