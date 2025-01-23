Understanding Pratika Rawal, India's latest cricketing sensation, through the eyes of her mentors

"When I called to congratulate her after her match-winning knock of 154 runs against Ireland on 15 January, she responded with, ‘On top of the world,’ a phrase I often use to inspire my students. It was a full-circle moment," recalls Dr. Vijay Datta, Principal of Modern School, Barakhamba Road. "Pratika owes her rise to the nurturing environment here at Modern School, which has a legacy of producing cricketing stalwarts like Ayush Badoni and Shweta Sherawat. She was not just an exceptional cricketer but also a meritorious student who balanced her academics and sports beautifully." Pratika Rawal, the latest cricketing sensation from India, embodies the perfect blend of talent, discipline, and determination. (In pics: Pratika with Modern School, Barakhambha Road Principal Vijay Datta,)

Pratika Rawal, the latest cricketing sensation from India, embodies the perfect blend of talent, discipline, and determination. To truly understand her journey, one must trace her roots, starting with the school that laid the foundation for her success.

"She has every cricketing shot in her arsenal—the front foot, the back foot, the cover drive, and the straight drive. She can attack and defend with equal flair. She possesses all the qualities required to perform on the big stage: mental strength, leadership, and skill," says Priyanka Sisodia, the girls' cricket coach at Modern School. "Pratika is here for the long haul, ready to serve Indian cricket and win the hearts of fans."

Priyanka recalls first noticing Pratika's potential when she was just 10 years old. "Her love for the game and raw talent were evident even then. At Modern School, she found the perfect platform to hone her skills, with a dedicated girls' cricket team, excellent sports infrastructure, and strong support for students balancing academics and sports."

Pratika’s journey, however, began earlier, at the Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Academy. Coach Shravan Kumar, who also mentored star pacer Ishant Sharma, vividly remembers the young girl joining his academy as one of its first female trainees. "She was about 9 or 10 years old, brimming with talent and enthusiasm," says Coach Shravan. "Though she couldn’t devote as much time to cricket back then due to her academic commitments, her focus and determination were always evident. Once she secured a job with the Railways, she began dedicating herself fully to cricket, and her rise has been remarkable."

Deepti Dhyani, coach of Delhi’s Under-23 team, was instrumental in shaping Pratika's skills during her crucial developmental years. "When I first saw her in 2017-18, I could see her potential, but she needed to work hard to reach the next level. And she did just that," says Deepti. "Her fearless decision-making, dedication to the game, and willingness to face challenges set her apart. Even now, she’s only tapped into half of her potential. The best is yet to come."

Balancing academics with cricket was a hallmark of Pratika’s school life. Her impressive 92% in Class 12 board exams, with subjects like Economics, Political Science, Psychology, English, and Physical Education, is a testament to her discipline and focus. "Pratika was a role model for her peers," says Dr. Datta. "Her achievements will inspire future generations of students to dream big and strive for excellence in all aspects of life."

No understanding of Pratika Rawal would be complete without hearing from her father, Pradeep Rawal, a BCCI-certified Level-II umpire with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). A university-level cricketer himself, Pradeep nurtured his daughter’s cricketing dreams from a young age.

"I taught Pratika how to hold a bat when she was just 3 years old," says the proud father. "Her ability to read the opponent’s mind is one of her greatest strengths, a skill she developed as a Psychology student since Class XI. She’s calm under pressure, assesses each ball on merit, and stays grounded despite her achievements. She speaks less, respects others, and lets her game do the talking."

Pradeep Rawal is full of praise for Modern School Principal Dr. Vijay Datta for his unwavering support and guidance to Pratika throughout her journey. "I am deeply indebted to Principal Sir for his commitment and concern for Pratika's well-being and success," he says. "His encouragement and the school’s holistic approach helped her strike the perfect balance between sports and academics, enabling her to flourish both as a cricketer and as a student."

Pratika Rawal’s story is not just about cricket—it’s about perseverance, balance, and the unwavering support of mentors who believed in her potential. Her journey serves as an inspiration for young athletes, proving that with the right environment, hard work, and determination, dreams can indeed come true.