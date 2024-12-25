India woman batter Pratika Rawal makes strong first impression

New Delhi: Spin-bowling all-rounder Pratika Rawal has stepped into the spotlight while vying for an opening spot previously held by the explosive Shafali Verma. Verma, fresh off a stunning 197-run knock in a List A match for Haryana, seemed to be making a case for her return to the India line-up in the backdrop. Yet, Rawal’s calm self-assurance has made her a standout player in her debut series against West Indies. In the two ODIs so far, Pratika Rawal has scored 116 runs at an average of 58 and picked up two wickets (BCCI)

In just two matches, Rawal has emerged as India’s third-highest run-scorer in the ODI series with 116 runs at an average of 58, while also contributing with the ball – her two scalps include the prized wicket of West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews. The 24-year-old has exuded confidence in her performances while suggesting she is grounded.

Rawal, who is quite an all-rounder even off-the-field, is a high achiever of sorts. She scored 92.5 percent in her CBSE boards and majored in psychology at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. Formerly, a student at Bal Bharati School, she was ‘poached’ by Modern School, Barakhamba Road – one of the capital’s premier institutions – after seeing her cricketing prowess.

“She had made it clear to them that she can’t pay that kind of fees but they enrolled her for the same fee she was paying at the previous school,” said her childhood coach Shravan Kumar. “When she used to come to us until a year ago, she would play with the boys and they would also say, “Sir, she plays like a boy!”

“Several girls train under me but perhaps she is the only one who can match up to the power of the boys,” added Kumar, who coached her at Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Academy. He has also trained, among others, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, and Rawal’s counterparts Priya Mishra and Simran Dil Bahadur.

When she was being handed her ODI cap by Smriti Mandhana, the India vice-captain had said that she was “sure that we will build many amazing opening partnerships for India”.

In just two matches together, the duo has delivered on that promise, stitching back-to-back 110-run partnerships. These solid starts have laid the groundwork for India’s mammoth totals and record-breaking wins in the series so far.

On her debut, Rawal scored 40 runs off 69 balls, but on her second outing she adapted rather quickly and crafted a fluent 76 off 83 balls.

“She looked a little nervous in the first match but she played with a lot of composure and confidence in the second ODI,” said Kumar. “She always had a compact game and that was on display.”

Kumar says that he saw a change in Rawal when she switched from Delhi to Railways in domestic cricket. Having seen the grind and competition, she made sure she course-corrected because she was aware that opportunities are hard to come by.

In her debut year in 2021, Rawal came into the limelight for her 155-ball 161 for Delhi and went on to amass 552 runs in 14 games in the 2022-23 season, following it up with 411 runs in seven matches in the 2023-2024 season.

Her consistent performances earned her a place in the Railways team and a job with the department, further boosting her cricketing career. She got an India call-up on the back of her Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy performance where she emerged the second-highest run-scorer with 411 runs in eight matches at an average of 68.50.

“I always knew she had the talent, but her debut came a little late... even later than some of her Delhi counterparts. She became a far more sincere player after the switch. It was like a push,” he said.

Kumar, who knows a thing or two about the journey of international players, is aware though that hard work got her a place in the team, but consistency and relentless hard work are needed to retain the spot – challenges that Rawal seems ready to embrace.