e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / GSEB HSC Science answer key 2020 released, direct link here

GSEB HSC Science answer key 2020 released, direct link here

GSEB 12th Science provisional answer key has been released at gseb.org. Check full details here.

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:44 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GSEB 12th science answer key out
GSEB 12th science answer key out(File)
         

Gujarat School of Examination Board (GSEB) has officially released the class 12th science provisional answer keys online. Candidates who had appeared for the GSEB Class 12th science exam can check their answer key online at gseb.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, through email at gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com before May 4. A fee of Rs 500 per question/ objection will be charged. Applicant will have to transfer the fee online.

The prescribed format for filing the representation is given in the answer key PDF that has been uploaded on the board’s website. Alternatively, candidates can find the link to the PDF file below. The PDF file comprises of answer keys of all subjects including Maths, chemistry, physics and biology.

Click here for the answer key PDF

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News