GSEB Result 2025: 83.51% pass Gujarat 12th science exam; GUJCET results out too, check details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday, May 5 released the Class 12 Science stream results for the academic year 2024-2025, showcasing a pass percentage of 83.51%. A total of 1,00,575 students appeared for the examinations, with 83,987 successfully clearing them, as detailed in the official result booklet.

The results reflect a marginal increase in the overall pass percentage compared to the previous year’s 82.45%. Out of the students who appeared, 8,083 secured an A2 grade, while 831 achieved the top A1 grade. However, 16,738 students were marked as Needs Improvement (N.I.), indicating areas for academic enhancement.

The results revealed a strong performance in Group A (Mathematics-Physics-Chemistry), where 91.90% of the 36,422 appearing students passed. Meanwhile, Group B (Biology-Physics-Chemistry) saw a 78.74% pass rate among 64,134 examinees. Female candidates outperformed their male counterparts, securing an 83.20% pass rate compared to 83.79%.

The gender-wise data also highlighted that 57,967 female students appeared for the exams, compared to 68,230 male students.

Morbi emerged as the top-performing district with a 92.91% pass rate, followed closely by Bhavnagar (90.82%) and Jamnagar (90.85%). On the other hand, Dahod struggled with a 59.15% pass rate, the lowest in the state.

The GUJCET-2025 results, released alongside the HSCE marks, showed that 489 Physics Chemistry Maths (Group A) students and 790 Physics Chemistry Biology (Group B) students scored above the 99th percentile. Over 15,700 candidates secured ranks above the 80th percentile, reflecting competitive performance in the state-level engineering and medical entrance test.

Out of 143 differently-abled candidates, 77.62% cleared the exams, with 26 students qualifying under relaxed passing standards. The board commended their perseverance and highlighted inclusive assessment policies.

Among the examination centers, Ghusiya (Gir) topped with an impressive 96.11% pass rate, while Khatalvada reported the lowest at 57.35%.

GUJCET Result

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 results, released alongside the board exams, showcased strong performances across both Group A (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and Group B (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

In Group A, 489 students scored above the 99th percentile, while 790 students in Group B achieved the same milestone. A total of 48,009 students appeared in Group A, and 78,458 in Group B, reflecting high participation. The percentile distribution indicates that 9,615 students in Group A and 15,724 in Group B scored above the 80th percentile, positioning them competitively for admissions to premier engineering and medical institutions in Gujarat.

The district-wise grade report indicated strong performances in urban centers like Rajkot (92.59%) and Ahmedabad Rural (86.31%). Conversely, districts like Panchmahal (71.50%) and Chhota Udepur (54.94%) faced challenges in achieving higher pass rates. Examination centers such as Gondal (96.60%) and Dhoraji (96.03%) stood out for their exceptional results.

Those excelling in GUJCET will vie for admissions in top engineering and medical colleges, while others will explore supplementary exams to improve their scores. The GSHSEB is expected to announce detailed schedules for re-examinations and counseling sessions soon.