Gujarat HSC Result 2025 Live: GSEB 12th result today, website to check marks

Gujarat HSC Result 2025 Live: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) HSC or Class 12th results will be announced today, May 5. The results will be declared at 10:30 am, after which students can visit the board’s website, gseb.org and check their marks online....Read More

The board will also announce the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2025 today, at the same time.

As per the board, students need to use the seat number of the board exam to check their results. Students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending their seat numbers to 6357300971.

The board will send the notification regarding mark sheets, certificates, and SR to schools later. It will also send a circular containing instructions for post-exam activities like result and paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks, and re-appearance in the examination.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025.

GSEB HSC Results 2025: How to check Gujarat Board 12th results