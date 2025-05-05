GUJCET Result 2025 Live: GSEB Gujarat CET results today at 10:30 am

GUJCET Result 2025 Live: GSEB will announce the Gujarat CET results today, May 5

GUJCET Result 2025 Live: The result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) will be declared today, May 5. According to the official notification, the result will be declared at 10:30 am. After that, students can check their marks at gseb.org. GSEB will also announce the Gujarat board HSC Science, General and Vocational results today....Read More

To check GUJCET results, students will have to login to the board’s website using seat numbers They can also send their seat numbers via WhatsApp to 6357300971 and get the result.

The exam was held on March 23, 2025 for three papers - Paper I or Physics and Chemistry, Paper II or Biology and Paper III or Maths.

AAhead of result announcement, the board released provisional and final answer keys.

GUJCET Result 2025: Steps to check marks

1. Go to the official website, gseb.org.

2. Select the exam

3. Enter your seat number.

4. Click on submit and check your result.