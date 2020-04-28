HRD Minister urges students to explore UGC MOOCs for various UG and PG courses

education

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:34 IST

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday invited students to explore UG and PG courses offered on UGC MOOCs, a vertical of SWAYAM, or the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds.

Minister Pokhriyal asked students to explore the platform and take up the course of their choice on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Did you know that UGC MOOCs, a vertical of @SWAYAMMHRD, offers a fine variety of courses at UG & PG levels?

Explore the platform today and take up a course that you always wanted to! After all, what you learn today stays with you forever.https://t.co/XHvdK0eDa8 pic.twitter.com/MyvYy3gXVt — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 28, 2020

The vertical provides 100 PG courses and 207 UG courses across various subjects.

According to the PTI report, the National Online Education Platform SWAYAM has been accessed nearly 2.5 lakh times till April 8, which is about a five times increase over the figure of 50,000 strikes in the last week of March.

Last week, the education minister had asked all Post Graduate (PG) students in the country to take advantage of the high-quality content available on the e-PG Pathshala platform during the lockdown.

Here’s the direct link to UGC MOOCs.