HSCAP Kerala: Plus one admissions on basis of second allotment list begin today

The Kerala higher education department on Monday begins the plus one admission process based on the second allotment list.The list can be accessed on the official website of the state education department at hscap.kerala.gov.in

education Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

The Kerala higher education department has released second allotment list of admission to first year higher secondary courses in the government and aided higher secondary schools in the state. The admission on the basis of second allotment list begins today, September 28 and will close on October 6.The list can be accessed on the official website of the state education department.

How to check HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment List 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Candidate Login

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login fields

Step 4: Select concerned district and input the necessary information

Step 5: Your HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment List 2020 would be displayed

Direct link

Read Official Notification

The HSCAP Kerala trial allotment list was released on September 5 while the first allotment list was released on September 13. The admission on the basis of first list was done between September 14 and 19.

