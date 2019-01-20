HSSC group D result has been declared at hssc.gov.in, direct link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result at its official website hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can check their roll numbers in the merit list for which the direct link has been given below.

Candidates are selected on the basis of HSSC Group D written exam and socio-economic criteria and experience.

The HSSC Group D examination was conducted for recruitment of 18218 vacancies of posts including peon, beldar, animal attendant, helper, mali, peon-cum-chowkidar etc.

HSSC Group D result: Here’s the direct link

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 18:09 IST