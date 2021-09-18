HT Code-a-thon: 2nd edition of India’s largest coding Olympiad kicks off

At a time when technology is shaping the world around us in significant ways and coding has become an important skill for the current generation of students, Hindustan Times has initiated the second edition of India’s biggest coding Olympiad, Hindustan Times Code-A-Thon, with the aim of skilling students in coding and polishing their computing and analytical skills.

Launched on August 31, the event provides an opportunity to students in classes 4 to 9 to learn to code and boost algorithmic thinking, mathematical and computing skills, and analytical thinking.

HT Code-a-thon offers a platform to students to pick up basics of coding, and showcase their code writing skills at a national level. The four-month programme is divided into three rounds, with the learning round continuing till the last week of November. This will be followed by the qualifier round, in the last week of November and open the competition.

The final is scheduled for the third week of December.

Those interested in signing up for the Code-A-Thon can visit https://htschool.hindustantimes.com/code-a-thon or scan the QR code below. After registration, the participants can access their age-appropriate modules and course materials.

For the coding Olympiad, HT has partnered with IBM and SpeEdLabs, an AI-based practice and learning platform which boosts foundational concept-based learning.

Vivek Varshney, founder, SpeEdLabs, said that the aim of the Code-A-Thon was to reach young students across the country and encourage them to learn coding and build initial interest at the right age. “Coding is more than a technique or a subject, it is fast evolving into the chosen approach for problem-solving right from school age and needs to be encouraged at every level of learning. Code-A-Thon is a powerful mission in that direction, and SpeEdLabs is proud to be a partner in this endeavour. We believe the extracurricular learning in this competition will make a strong positive impact on the students,” said Varshney.

Manoj Balachandran, CSR Head, IBM India and South Asia, said that IBM’s collaboration with HT Code-A-Thon had been a great success in helping students to unlock their creative potential by using technology. “We are happy to take this initiative a step further by extending the HT Code-A-Thon engagement to meritorious girls from classes 9 to 12 as part of the Vigyan Jyoti programme launched by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). These initiatives further strengthen our STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for Girls Programme,” said Balachandran.

The Code-A-Thon will train participants as they chart their path towards a tech-enabled future. All participants will receive mentorship from technical experts and certificates, while the top three will also receive prizes.

