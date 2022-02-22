HT School launches its Mini Editors programme

The learning playground for millennial students, HT School is an event-driven edtech platform featuring a variety of products and services. The extensive range is aimed at the holistic development of students and include highly impactful courses, workshops, sessions, and content on skill development, new-age tech skills, art and creativity, learning methodologies, careers, and knowledge-based information. HT School began its Mini Editors project on Saturday with its first batch of student editors, with the goal of lending a student's voice to the content. They will collaborate closely with the HT School Edit team work together to co-create content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mini Editors programme of HT School

This endeavour entails the formation of an Editorial Board comprised of students from across the country. HT School Mini Editors will be involved in the editorial process, marking the stages of a student's learning path and encouraging their peers to participate in this nationwide project. The goal is to bring together new-age learners from around the country and create an incredibly diverse student community that adds value and fresh meaning to the ever-changing educational landscape. One of the Mini Editors, Saanvi Khatter, is super-enthusiastic about this initiative. She was quoted saying, "It's a great opportunity for like-minded people to come together and work closely with one another."

Sandhya Awasthi, Principal, DPS, Greater NOIDA has echoed a similar note of enthusiasm. Awasthi has been quoted saying, "It's a wonderful initiative by Hindustan Times to ensure that the children are able to have an opinion and are able to formulate as well as articulate thoughts and ideas for themselves and the readers." The HT School Mini Editors programme, according to Ms. Nidhi Tiwari, Principal, Ridge Valley School, Gurugram, is a very thoughtful idea. Tiwari has been quoted saying, "In schools, we have wonderfully gifted children. Their capacity to express themselves is spectacular. If they are given a platform like this, then they will not only be able to express their views and thoughts in a broader perspective, but will also be recognised. Moreover, when children of this Mini Editorial Board will be brought together to exchange ideas and build on new thoughts, it will be a great learning experience for them. It's an amazing way of recognising the talents of young children.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who are the HT School Mini Editors?

The best brains from prestigious schools have been included in the HT School student Editorial Board to give shape to this platform. The first e-meet of the HT School Mini Editors Program, which took place on Saturday, saw a diverse and versatile group of kids. The first batch of Mini Editors includes: Aarushi Choudhary, Indraprastha International School, Delhi, Grade XI; Saanvi Khatter, Indraprastha International School, Delhi, Grade XI; Anushka Sharma, Mount Abu Public School, Delhi, Grade XI; Himanshi, Mount Abu Public School, Delhi, Grade XI; Mrnalini Krishnan, The Shri Ram School, Gurugram, Grade XII; Rabia Bassi, The Shri Ram School, Gurugram, Grade XII; Viraj Bhatnagar, Ridge Valley School, Gurugram, Grade XI; Marjan Raja, Ridge Valley School, Gurugram, Grade XI; Mimansa Chhabra, ASN Senior Secondary School, Delhi, Grade X; Ashirwad Mishra, ASN Senior Secondary School, Delhi, Grade XI; Manya Rai, DPS, Greater NOIDA, Grade XI; Ishita Gupta, DPS, Greater NOIDA, Grade XI and Ayushi Kaushal, Suncity School, Gurugram, Grade X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Way Forward

The enthusiastic group of students who attended the HTS Mini Editors programme launch on Saturday, were full of ideas for what they would like to see on the platform. Here are some of the interesting suggestions that came up during the first e-meet: Career counselling, portfolio development, mental health conversations, writings on educational system flaws, creation of memes and short movies, discussions and articles on women's empowerment and gender orientation, and book and music reviews are just a few of the services available.

Himanshi, one of the Mini Editors wants to see the coverage of adolescent mental health and LGBTQ issues on HTS. She was quoted saying, “We would like to see HT School focus on Gen Z issues such as mental health problems faced by students and the LGBTQ community too.” Another member of the Editorial Board, Anushka, believes that career is an important topic that needs to be addressed. She was quoted saying, “Most of us would be finishing our school in a year and enter college. So, workshops and discussions surrounding career counselling and profile building should be a crucial part of the agenda.” Short-form content, on the other hand, is a major hit with Viraj. Echoing thoughts about it, he was quoted saying, "More than long-form pieces, our generation finds more interest in short, crisp videos.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}