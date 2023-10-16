ICAI CA Inter, Final November admit cards 2023 out on eservices.icai.org, links here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI has released admit cards of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examination scheduled for November. Candidates who have applied for ICAI CA Inter, Final November exam 2023 can go to eservices.icai.org and download it. Links have been provided below as well.

ICAI CA Inter, Final November admit cards 2023 released, direct links to download from eservices.icai.org(Screenshot of official website)

Candidates should note that as of now, the links are not working. In case of any such error, they are advised to wait for some time and try downloading it later.

“Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes,” reads error messages which appear after clicking on these links.

ICAI CA Inter November Admit card 2023 on eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA Final November Admit card 2023 on eservices.icai.org

Steps to download ICAI CA November admit card 2023

Go to eservices.icai.org. Open the link that reads “Click here To Download Admit Card For Intermediate Exam November 2023” or “Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam November 2023” as required. Enter the required credentials and login. Check and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to carefuly go through the personal details printed (photo, name, signature, etc) and ensure it is correct. If there is any error, they should immediately report it to the institution.

They are also advised to read the instructions given and follow it without fail on the exam day.

