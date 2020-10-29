e-paper
Home / Education / IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Open Management Aptitude Test (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020) and PhD entrance examination, can check their results online at ignouexams.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020.
IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020: The National Testing Agency has declared the results for IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Open Management Aptitude Test (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020) and PhD entrance examination, can check their results online at ignouexams.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) of IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) examination 2020 on September 15 and October 4, 2020.

Direct link to check IGNOU PhD results 2020

Direct link to check IGNOU OPENMAT results 2020

How to check IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT results 2020:

Visit the official website at ignouexams.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the links to check the scorecard for PhD and OPENMAT examination 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

