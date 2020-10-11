e-paper
IGNOU to allow provisional admission for July 2020 session without qualifying exam result

IGNOU to allow provisional admission for July 2020 session without qualifying exam result

IGNOU on Sunday released a press statement announcing that it will allow provisional admission to the applicants of July session admissions without producing the results of qualifying examinations, this year.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU July 2020 admissions: Provisional admissions allowed this year
IGNOU July 2020 admissions: Provisional admissions allowed this year(Hindustan Times)
         

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Saturday released a press statement announcing that it will allow provisional admission to the applicants of July session 2020 without producing the results of qualifying examinations, this year. This has been done keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situations due to which several educational institutions in the country are affected and hence the declaration of their result has been delayed.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination process of all the educational institutions in the country has been affected and the declaration of result has been delayed. As a result of this, students aspiring to join higher education are not able to produce the results of their qualifying examinations,” said the press release.

The release further said that in order to provide relief to such applicants in keeping with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, IGNOU shall grant Provisional Admission to aspiring students subject to the following conditions:

- Applicants of Programmes for which eligibility requirement for admission is a Bachelor degree, have passed the 2nd year/5th semester of the Bachelor Degree and submitted the marks sheet in support of the above.

- Applicants of Programmes for which eligibility requirement is 10+2/equivalent, have appeared in the 10+2/ equivalent examination conducted by the respective School Board in 2020, and their results are awaited.

- All applicants who are provided Provisional Admission shall be required to submit the pass certificate of the qualifying examination latest by 31st December 2020, failing which their admission shall be cancelled and the fee shall be refunded as per rules.

