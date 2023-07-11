IIT Mandi announces 5 new Engineering courses, details here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has announced five new undergraduate programmes – BTech in General Engineering, BTech in Microelectronics and VLSI, BTech in Materials Science and Engineering, BTech in Mathematics & Computing and BS in Chemical Sciences – which will commence from the academic year 2023.

IIT Mandi announces 5 new Engineering courses (HT Photo)

These programs aim to equip students with specialized knowledge and skills in emerging fields, providing diverse career opportunities, the institute said.

Admissions for these courses are now open through JEE Advanced, it added.

Speaking about the new programmes, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi continues to prioritize academic excellence and innovation, ensuring that students receive a comprehensive education that prepares them for the evolving demands of the industry. Considering the need of manpower with interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary, and transdisciplinary skillset for the ever-evolving world, the newly introduced programs at IIT Mandi will help the students to prepare for the industry standards while exploring the unique aspects of these NEP 2020-aligned programs.”

Here are more information about these courses;

BTech in General Engineering

IIT Mandi said this is one-of-its-kind BTech programme that “aims to provide students with an understanding of fundamental engineering principles while also allowing them to tailor their educational journey through flexible specializations.”

The first two years of the course will serve as an introduction to engineering studies, with courses in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Data Science, and Computer Science, it added.

In the final two years, students can choose a specialization from various options,such as Energy Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, e-Mobility, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and other emerging sectors such as fashion design and technology, animation, and product design, IIT Mandi said.

BTech in Micro-Electronics and VLSI

IIT Mandi said that this course aims to meet the industry's future needs by equipping students with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in VLSI and chip designing.

The curriculum includes advanced courses in device level, design, fabrication, and CAD tools, using industry-standard EDA tools. and the programme focuses on “generating a skilled workforce for semiconductor design, offering clean room facilities, instrumentation facilities, and a strong industry-oriented curriculum,” it added.

BTech in Material Science and Engineering

BTech in Materials Science and Engineering will offer a “comprehensive education in the field of materials science” with emphasis on engineering applications and employable skills, the institute said.

This course focuses on emerging areas like sustainability, renewable energy, urban mining, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence and graduates of this programme will be prepared to take on leadership roles in industries such as semiconductors, manufacturing, automobiles, energy, and waste management, it added.

BTech in Mathematics & Computing

This new course, as per the institute, will "offer students a strong foundation in mathematics, computing, and computational thinking.

“By emphasizing on both theoretical and practical aspects of mathematical and scientific computing, this program will prepare graduates for diverse career opportunities in industries, academia, and research and development,” IIT Mandi said.

BS in Chemical Sciences

Offered by IIT Mandi's School of Chemical Sciences this 4-year course 'will allow students to specialize in key branches of Chemistry, including Organic, Inorganic, Physical, and Materials Chemistry, while also offering minors in various engineering and humanities disciplines such as Computer Science & Engineering, Communication Engineering, Management, and German Language, among others".

Graduates of the courswe will have placement opportunities in chemical, pharmaceutical, and technology industries, with the option to pursue a research career after completing the Master's component (MS). The programme duration is four years for BS, with an optional 1-year for MS.

