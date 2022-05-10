ISC History Sem 2 Exam 2022: Specimen paper, exam day guidelines

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ISC or Class 12 History examination on Wednesday, May 11.

Students can download the specimen paper from cisce.org and check sample questions and marking scheme.

As per the specimen paper, maximum marks in the ISC History exam is 40 and duration of the paper is 90 minutes. They will get 10 additional minutes to read the paper during which they are not allowed to write answers.

There are 10 questions in the paper divided into 3 sections.

Section A has 1 question with 8 sub-questions for 8 marks. There is no internal choice in this section.

Questions in section B and C has internal choice. Section B has 4 questions for 12 marks.

Section C has 5 questions for 20 marks.

Check ISC History specimen paper.

ISC History sem 2 2022: Exam day guidelines:

Sit in the hall 5 minutes before the start of the paper. Carefully read the instructions given in the paper.

Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. Do not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet.

Write your UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it. This information should also be written on the front page of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers etc.

Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.

The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.