JD Institute of Fashion Technology inaugurates annual event ‘I-festival’ at JNS

JD Institute of Fashion Technology inaugurated its annual event ‘I-festival’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on August 26. The two-day event will showcase the design of the students through the exhibition and fashion show.

Around 5000 people including the dignitary from Israel, fashion designers, interior designers, architectural designers, content creators and Fashion Editors attended the event on Day 1.

Architect Tanuja B.K, Partner Architect at Kanvinde Rai and Chowdhury Architects, Ms Reuma Mantzur, GOH-Embassy of Israel, along with the leadership team of JD Institute of Fashion Technology- Rupal Dalal, Harsh Dalal and Akshara Dalal inaugurated the event followed by lamp lighting ceremony, as per the press statement.

The Day 2 of the event will be attended by Indian designer, scenographer and art curator- Padma Bhushan Rajeev Sethi and Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi as the chief guest. Dinesh Mohan will be the showstopper of the fashion show. Almost 10,000 audience and 30 designers, artists and creators are expected to be a part of the glitzy affair, read the statement.

Visitors can get glimpse of prototypes, installations and models created by aspirational designers’ independent artists and renowned brands at the exhibition.

