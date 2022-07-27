JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I morning shift paper analysis

The JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 27th July 2022. The reporting time for students was 8:20 am however the exam started sharp at 9:00 am.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main, 2022

There were total 90 questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 27th July ,2022 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Co-ordinate Geometry & Calculus. Parabola, Ellipse & Hyperbola had questions with mixed concepts. Weightage was given to Functions, Area, Indefinite & Definite Integrals, Vectors & 3D Geometry . Numerical Based questions involved some lengthy questions but not tricky as reported by students.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Fluids, Simple Harmonic Motion, Electrostatics, EM Waves, Current Electricity, Optics & Modern Physics. Students felt more weightage was given to chapters of Class XI. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy.

Chemistry – Easy level. Physical Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Organic & Inorganic Chemistry. Questions were asked from Coordination Compounds, Ores & Metallurgy and Environmental Chemistry. Organic Chemistry had questions from Benzene, Phenols, Alcohol & Biomolecules. Numerical Based questions from Physical Chemistry were easy. Questions were asked from Chemical Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Solutions & Mole Concept. Inorganic Chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate while Chemistry & Physics were EASY amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.